When a St. Bernard was seen inside an older, white Suburban Saturday on West Fir Avenue a caller notified the Fergus Falls Police Department.
The complainant told an officer the dog had been inside the vehicle for an hour. The officer spoke with the dog’s owner who said she had just returned from the store. She pointed out to the officer that the dog liked colder temperatures. The officer checked on the dog and it did not appear to be in distress.
