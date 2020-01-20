A St. Paul woman received nonlife-threatening injuries Friday in a one-vehicle accident on I-94 near Rothsay.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 51-year-old Julie Ann Cincotta was westbound on I-94 when her 2002 Ford Windstar left the roadway and rolled, striking the cable barrier between the divided four-lane.

The accident was reported at 10:54 a.m. in Tanberg Township of Wilkin County.

The roadway was covered by snow and ice at the time of the crash.

Cincotta was transported to Lake Region Heathcare in Fergus Falls.

The State Patrol found she had been wearing her seat belt and that alcohol was not involved.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments