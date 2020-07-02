A staff member at Community Addiction Recovery on Maryland Lane was injured Wednesday after being assaulted by a court-committed female client.
The staff member was struck several times in the face and body and was taken to the Lake Region Healthcare emergency room for treatment.
The client was charged with fourth-degree assault by the Fergus Falls Police Department.
