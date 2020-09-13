Two complaints from school staff were received by the Fergus Falls Police Department Wednesday about a man walking a dog near Adams Elementary on Bancroft Ave.
The man, believed to be around 50 years of age, was seen walking a dog near the school. The first report was logged at 3:16 p.m. and the second at 4:05 p.m.
The man was wearing a tan or gray coat, sunglasses and was watching the area where students were picked up.
The police checked the area but were unable to locate the person in question.
Extra patrol was requested.
Classes at Adams Elementary began Tuesday, Sept. 8.
