The Fergus Falls Police Department was alerted Monday of an assault at Community Behavioral Health.
A client had allegedly assaulted five staff members. The officer answering the call for said the client had punched, scratched, kicked and spit on several staff members while they were attempting to restrain her. The officer noted visible injuries on some staff members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.