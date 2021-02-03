A resident of Stalker Lake Road reported having trouble with a dog belonging to a neighbor’s friend.
The caller wanted advice from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday for how to handle a dog being aggressive when his kids were around.
The man asked a deputy what he could legally do to defend himself or his family.
