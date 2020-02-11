A caller on Blyberg Road took notice Monday after learning a red car had followed a neighbor’s car from Moorhead to a residence home on Pelican Lake.

The complainant’s neighbor spoke to the mysterious driver who said he was looking for a pawn shop in order to pawn some coins. He was given directions to Detroit Lakes and left in the direction of Highway 59.

It was later learned that the red car was 

stolen. It was located by the State Patrol and the driver was arrested.

