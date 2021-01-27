The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a fatal crash Thursday on Highway 27 in Grant County.
The accident occurred when a westbound 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by a 28-year-old male crossed the centerline and struck a 2019 Volvo semi head-on. The semi driver, 63-year-old James Lee Olson of Wheaton, received nonlife-threatening injuries in the crash.
The Detroit Lakes office of the State Patrol is awaiting autopsy results before confirming the identity of the deceased driver.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.