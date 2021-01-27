The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a fatal crash Thursday on Highway 27 in Grant County.

The accident occurred when a westbound 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by a 28-year-old male crossed the centerline and struck a 2019 Volvo semi head-on. The semi driver, 63-year-old James Lee Olson of Wheaton, received nonlife-threatening injuries in the crash.

The Detroit Lakes office of the State Patrol is awaiting autopsy results before confirming the identity of the deceased driver. 

