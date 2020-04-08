Information was provided from the Fergus Falls Walmart Tuesday about a group responsible for two different thefts. A Fergus Falls police officer found that Stearns County authorities had three people in custody after finding them with a vehicle full of stolen property. 

The trio had confessed to taking property from Walmart.

The complainant had a video of two members of the gang taking items in Fergus Falls. 

The complainant was advised to press charges.

