Information was provided from the Fergus Falls Walmart Tuesday about a group responsible for two different thefts. A Fergus Falls police officer found that Stearns County authorities had three people in custody after finding them with a vehicle full of stolen property.
The trio had confessed to taking property from Walmart.
The complainant had a video of two members of the gang taking items in Fergus Falls.
The complainant was advised to press charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.