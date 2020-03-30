A caller reported Saturday a stillborn calf had been dropped off at his property.
The black calf had been disposed of in a wooded area near the complainant’s residence. The Otter Tail County deputy answering the call suspected the calf had been left in an area where it would not be located. It was not believed to be an attempt to traumatize anyone.
The county highway department was contacted and asked to dispose of the remains.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.