A caller reported Saturday a stillborn calf had been dropped off at his property.

The black calf had been disposed of in a wooded area near the complainant’s residence. The Otter Tail County deputy answering the call suspected the calf had been left in an area where it would not be located. It was not believed to be an attempt to traumatize anyone. 

The county highway department was contacted and asked to dispose of the remains.

