A resident of South Vine Street contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Wednesday alleging stimulus funds were deposited in her ex’s account and she would not give it to her.
An officer found the complainant had her tax return deposited into her bank about and then found out her stimulus check was also deposited there. She had been in contact with her ex but the ex wanted proof that it was her stimulus check.
The complainant was informed of the civil process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.