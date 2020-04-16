A resident of South Vine Street contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Wednesday alleging stimulus funds were deposited in her ex’s account and she would not give it to her.

An officer found the complainant had her tax return deposited into her bank about and then found out her stimulus check was also deposited there. She had been in contact with her ex but the ex wanted proof that it was her stimulus check.

The complainant was informed of the civil process.

 

