The Fergus Falls Police Department was contacted on Thursday by a resident of an apartment complex on East Lincoln Avenue reporting a stolen U.S. treasury stimulus check.
Upon investigation by an officer it was determined that the missing stimulus check belonged to someone else. The complainant was advised by police that the other person would have to report the check stolen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.