The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a request for assistance from a person looking to recover a stolen Apple watch Wednesday.

According to the report, the complainant pinged her watch and discovered its location. The watch had been stolen at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office advised the complainant to report it stolen to the St. Paul Police Department and they can coordinate with the sheriff’s office to recover the watch.

Asked about the success rate in recovering pinged items such as a watch or phone, a representative with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department stated that it varies with these type of items but was optimistic.

