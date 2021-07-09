A complaint of a stolen motor came into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.

According to the complainant, the boat was parked on Highway 34, 2 ½ miles west of Perham. After using the boat June 30, they discovered that the motor was gone July 3.

The motor is a 5 horsepower Mercury four-stroke motor. A gas tank was also taken. The estimated value of the items was $1,000.

