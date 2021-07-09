A complaint of a stolen motor came into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.
According to the complainant, the boat was parked on Highway 34, 2 ½ miles west of Perham. After using the boat June 30, they discovered that the motor was gone July 3.
The motor is a 5 horsepower Mercury four-stroke motor. A gas tank was also taken. The estimated value of the items was $1,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.