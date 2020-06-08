An individual stopped into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office to drop off a boat motor that had been listed stolen Sunday.
The individual stated that he was bringing in the motor on behalf of his neighbor who bought it. They had determined that it was stolen from Todd County. Law enforcement made arrangements to meet a Todd County deputy to return the motor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.