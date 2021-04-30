Fergus Falls police are investigating a report of a stolen car and burglary on the 900 block of West Summit Avenue. 

Police say the victim indicated the burglary occurred sometime between 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 6:16 a.m. Thursday. The victim reported that an unknown person or persons entered through an unlocked east service door and entered the residence. A small amount of cash and a 2014 Toyota Camry were taken during the burglary. 

The resident also reported that another vehicle was tampered with as well. Police say that entry was made while the victim and spouse were sleeping.

Load comments