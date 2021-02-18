A complainant contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday reporting that a 2012 black Dodge Caravan had been stolen from the Big Chief Truck and Auto Plaza lot at approximately 2:33 p.m.
An Otter Tail County deputy answered the call and was told the complainant had started the vehicle to warm it up.
The vehicle was recovered on I-94 near Osakis after it had crashed. The Minnesota State Patrol arrested a suspect and towed the damaged vehicle to Sauk Centre.
