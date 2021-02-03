The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was notified Tuesday afternoon of some checks being removed from the complainant’s mailbox on Little McDonald Drive.
The complainant reports that between Dec. 14 and Dec. 25, 2020, a new checkbook was likely taken from his mailbox. Three checks have been written for a total of $209.
