A stolen 2005 Cadillac Escalade was recovered at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday after disappearing from a location on the 300 block of South Cascade Street in Fergus Falls.
According to the Fergus Falls Police Department, the complainant watched the vehicle being driven away before calling for help at 6:06 p.m. Officers searched for the vehicle, which contained an estimated $1,200 in tools, but was unable to locate it.
The vehicle was found abandoned in the vicinity of a tobacco store at 3302 West State Highway 210. The tools were still inside.
The vehicle was released to the owner.
The investigation is ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.