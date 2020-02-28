A stolen 2005 Cadillac Escalade was recovered at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday after disappearing from a location on the 300 block of South Cascade Street in Fergus Falls.

According to the Fergus Falls Police Department, the complainant watched the vehicle being driven away before calling for help at 6:06 p.m. Officers searched for the vehicle, which contained an estimated $1,200 in tools, but was unable to locate it.

The vehicle was found abandoned in the vicinity of a tobacco store at 3302 West State Highway 210. The tools were still inside.

The vehicle was released to the owner.

The investigation is ongoing. 

