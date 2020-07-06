A resident on West Wagon Trail near Otter Tail Lake reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Saturday that a car stopped near their property and stole firewood.
According to the report, the complainant spoke with juveniles in the vehicle and does not believe they will be back. The caller stated that they believed the juveniles were staying at a nearby resort and would call if they needed further assistance.
