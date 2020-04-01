A white 2012 Volkswagen Jetta hatchback was reported missing from a parking lot on West State Highway 210 Tuesday.

The complainant reported the keys had been left in the vehicle.

The vehicle was stolen at approximately 2:20 p.m. according to the Fergus Falls Police Department. It was recovered by the Moorhead Police Department at 4 p.m. 

