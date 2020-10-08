A complainant reported a vehicle and tool theft Monday on the 300 block of East Vernon Avenue.
Missing were a white 1998 Dodge Ram pickup along with two Dewalt grinders and one Dewalt air compressor.
The pickup was located later Monday at an address several blocks away from the complainant’s residence.
