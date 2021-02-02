The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was alerted Saturday after a complainant saw a cordless compound miter saw being sold on “Swap and Shop.”
The complainant told a deputy the item being sold was stashed in the grain bin on her property. She asked that a deputy pick it up or provide advice.
The deputy responding to the call collected the miter saw and a Husky air compressor. The complainant told the deputy that she believed the stolen items had been in the granary since last summer.
