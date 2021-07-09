The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call Tuesday at 4:04 a.m. from a caller reporting their vehicle stolen.
The caller stated that an individual left in their 2020 Toyota Rav 4 around 4:30 p.m. Monday and had not returned. Law enforcement entered the vehicle as stolen.
The vehicle was later located in Elizabeth and was driven back to the police department before being returned.
