The Fergus Falls Police Department coordinated with Traverse County on info about a vehicle taken from Wheaton on April 30 between midnight and 6 a.m. Police said they were also informed that it was unknown what direction the stolen vehicle went, but the owner specified that either Fergus Falls or Breckenridge could be a possible destination. On Saturday, May 1, Fergus Falls police received a call from Traverse County that the vehicle had been located in Richland County. 

