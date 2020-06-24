A 2007 Saturn Vue missing since June 18 when it was taken from a parking lot on the 1500 block of College Way was recovered Monday afternoon in Todd County.
The Fergus Falls Police Department had entered the vehicle’s description with the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
