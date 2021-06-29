A recent shopper at a store on the 2000 block of West Lincoln Avenue, contacted Fergus Falls police on Thursday about having their wallet stolen in the store.
The victim told police that the brown colored wallet which contained the victim’s ID and credit cards, and an insurance card was taken between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The victim stated that they now had unauthorized charges on their accounts following the theft.
