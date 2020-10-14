An East Cavour Avenue woman reported threatening scam emails to the Fergus Falls Police Department on Tuesday. The emails requested the woman’s Social Security number, date of birth, and cash for lawyer’s fees.
Officers advised the woman on how to mark these messages as spam and to never send money.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.