The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call Thursday, April 23 from a complainant attempting to retrieve a storage trailer from a renter.
In the report, the complainant stated that they wanted to pick up the trailer but a protection order by the renter from removing items was holding up the process. Law enforcement spoke with the renter’s spouse and they said they would remove the items this weekend and call the complainant when it is ready to be picked up. The complainant was fine with the decision and will call if further assistance is needed.
