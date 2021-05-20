Someone in Ottertail contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday about storage trailers being used for storage purposes only being moved offsite without permission. 

The person stated they rented out six semi trailers for storage to another individual and were not supposed to be removed, but they were. The person said they recovered five of the trailers and were on their way to try to recover the final trailer. The person told the sheriff’s office that they were reporting for information in case the situation turned hostile. The sheriff’s office said Wilkin County was advised of the situation.

