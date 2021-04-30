The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a report on Thursday of five storage units that were broken into, with the padlocks cut off at a storage facility business west of Henning, near East Battle Lake. The sheriff’s office says the units were broken into on or after April 26. Sporting goods and other items were stolen. As of the initial report, other units had items missing but the complete list of property stolen had yet to be compiled.
