The police were called to a church parking lot on North Tower Road Friday to check on a white and black vehicle parked there.
The male occupant of the vehicle told an officer he had run out of gas and was waiting for his girlfriend to bring him some more. The man was from Fergus Falls but his girlfriend lived five hours away. The man refused to produce I.D.
The pastor of the church asked that the male push his vehicle off church property due to recent thefts. The man complied with that request.
