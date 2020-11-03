The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Sunday about a group of stranded duck hunters on Mud Lake near Perham.
The group had been left adrift after the motor on their V-hull boat failed them.
Before emergency personnel could respond another hunter rescued the trio. Their boat was towed to shore.
