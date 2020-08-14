The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a person worried about disturbing text messages being sent to their phone Thursday.
According to the report, the complainant received text messages from an unknown number. Law enforcement took photos of the texts on the complainants phone and called the sender’s number. No one picked up but the voice mail indicted a person the complainant knew from the past.
After the discovery, law enforcement decided no further followup was needed.
