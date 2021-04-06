A citation for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct was issued Tuesday after a confrontation took place between two men on the 100 block of South Mill Street.
The complainant alleged a slender male wearing a dark gray hoodie lunged at him and asked if he wanted to get stabbed after the complainant greeted the suspect as he was stepping onto an elevator.
The complainant stated he had never seen the other man before.
