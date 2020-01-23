A member of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office about the location of some stray sheep and cattle in Orwell Township.
The sheep were reported to be standing on 190th Avenue a half-mile west of 125th Street. The cattle were feeding on grass in a field near a dead end road and were not a traffic hazard.
The location of the animals was approximately seven miles southwest of Fergus Falls.
