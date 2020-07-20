A complainant reported Thursday that while she and her husband were out for a walk, they were chased by a man shouting obscenities.
The incident allegedly took place in the area of 410th Avenue and 460th Street, 4 miles northwest of Perham.
A deputy checked the area but did not observe anyone. He did suspect the man had come from a home on 470th Avenue and Aeroville Road.
