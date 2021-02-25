A stuffed animal tied to her mailbox frightened an Otter Tail County resident to the point where she contacted the sheriff’s office and alleged she was being stalked.
The caller said she was locked in her house.
Two deputies responded to the call and found messages that had been sent over Facebook. None of them were threatening or harassing. The complainant blocked a male party. The deputies advised her of protection orders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.