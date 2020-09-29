A resident of the 600 block of West Vernon Avenue was surprised Thursday to find his Suburban on a curb on the other side of the street.
A Fergus Falls police officer determined the vehicle had been taken sometime during the night hours. The vehicle had also been searched but nothing appeared to be missing.
