A Fergus Falls police officer noted in a call at approximately 1:27 a.m. that they had observed multiple juveniles out in the city limits past curfew on June 24 near the intersection of Stanton and Union avenues. A total of five citations were issued overnight. 

Fergus Falls has a curfew for minors which is defined as anyone under the age of 18. According to city code, for children under the age of 16, the curfew is from 11 p.m.-6 a.m. daily. The curfew is the same for those 16-17, except the hours are 12:01-6 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

