An Erhard man alerted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday that he had received a voicemail from the county attorney’s office saying they had a summons for him to appear in court. He called the county attorney’s office and they told him they had not called.
A deputy advised the complainant how to deal with future suspicious calls.
