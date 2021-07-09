The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a resident on Western Avenue in Fergus Falls about someone sunbathing in their driveway July 3.
When law enforcement arrived, they talked to the individual who stated they were a patient at Northstar Behavioral Health and they were sunbathing there because they didn’t want other clients staring.
Law enforcement advised the individual about the property lines and they agreed to sunbath closer to the center.
