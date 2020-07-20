Two Otter Tail deputies responded to a call Thursday of a kid sitting on a haybale along County Highway 15 flying a drone with his phone.
The deputies found some people who were laying on the hay bale. One of them told the deputies they were watching the sun go down. A deputy advised they were on airport property and should not be there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.