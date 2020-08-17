The pilot of a Piper PA-18 Super Cub and his teenage passenger escaped serious injury Saturday after a crash 1 mile east of Brandon.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a report at 1:07 p.m. that a light aircraft had crashed near 13393 Aldrich Road N.W.
The pilot was 53-year-old Paul Charles Erickson while the passenger was 15-year-old Alicia Allison Erickson.
Erickson told deputies that he was attempting to takeo ff and experienced momentary engine failure. During his attempt to land he struck a small pole and some brush at the end of the grass runway.
The plane immediately started on fire but the two Alexandria residents were able to exit the aircraft. The pilot was uninjured. His passenger sustained a small burn on her leg. Both were evaluated at the scene by North Ambulance personnel and released without transport.
Also at the scene was the Brandon Fire Department.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the FAA and the NTSB.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.