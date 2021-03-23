The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect Sunday believed responsible for an arson fire 5 miles northwest of New York Mills at 43441 520th Avenue.
An Otter Tail County deputy contacted the fire marshal’s office. An investigation was undertaken and 29-year-old Jacob Daniel Sitala was booked into the Otter Tail County Jail on a charge of first-degree arson.
