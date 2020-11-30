A resident of Schumacher Drive reported a stolen vehicle Saturday after leaving their keys inside at a party.
The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox was recovered with the help of OnStar and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office in Crow Wing County. A suspect was located via Snapchat and arrested by the Crosby Police Department. The suspect was transported back to Otter Tail County and is being held on assault charges. A report was being prepared for review of the motor vehicle charges.
