A complainant reported a substance resembling fertilizer was found dumped on the road near a wetland Saturday morning.
The complainant added the substance was close to his well, a quarter mile south of Highway 210 on County Highway 65.
An Otter Tail County deputy said the substance appeared to be salt. Dispatch was instructed to contact the county highway department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.