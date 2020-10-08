Walmart staff suspected a team selling candy bars Tuesday on West State Highway 210 afternoon of carrying out a scam. The group claimed to represent the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) but had no proof.
The group was told they did not have prior permission to be on the property and were told to leave.
