What at first looked like the theft of a trampoline and patio furniture from a complainant’s garage Saturday was explained when his ex-wife told an Otter Tail County deputy she had hired a locksmith to cut the lock to the shed. 

She explained that she had items inside the garage which she needed. The lock on the shed had been changed and her keys no longer worked.

The complainant was advised by a deputy that the incident was civil in nature and because the two were still legally married it was considered joint property. 

