Five deputies assisted in the pursuit of a vehicle entering Otter Tail County from Frazee in Becker County Wednesday.
The suspect’s vehicle was recovered in a field near County Highway 60 and U.S. Highway 10 after the suspects fled.
The Perham Fire Department’s drone unit was deployed along with an air unit of the State Patrol.
